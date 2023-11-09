Downtown Cincinnati diner closes after nearly 70 years

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hathaway’s Diner has closed its doors for good after nearly 70 years in downtown Cincinnati.

The restaurant shuttered Wednesday at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza on Fifth Street after serving their final meals.

“Very sad day for me personally,” Hathaway’s Diner wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

“Between the city with all the food trucks. Plus not as many people working downtown. It just killed our business.

“Wish I could do something to change it but just not possible. We loved serving the people of Cincinnati for 68 years. Ten years ourselves. Thanks and love to all of you.”

Lloyd and Vera Hathaway opened Hathaway’s in 1956 in Carew Tower on Vine Street. Danny Holbrook was its most recent owner.

Hathaway’s Diner moved in 2021 from its spot at Carew Tower - which Holbrook described at the time to FOX19 NOW as “a tomb with no windows” - to its current location.

In 2019, Food Network declared Hathaway’s the Best Diner in Ohio, writing:

“The diner itself has gained a larger-than-life reputation by feeding generations of locals, from solo diners to curious foodies to longtime regulars, as well as a long list of famous folks, including Elvis Presley and President Eisenhower.

“The 1950s diner vibe is palpable: photos from Cincy’s glory days on the wall, vibrant red accents throughout and golden oldies on the sound system.”

Foot Network noted the “menu reflects a solid roster of dishes made with love, like the open-faced roast beef sandwich and the slow-smoked brisket.

“For a hyperlocal dish, order the goetta omelet or the GLT sandwich, both of which feature goetta, a strictly Cincinnati food that reflects the city’s deep German roots. It’s a meat-and-grain sausage typically made with pork and beef and bound together with pinhead oats, then prepared by mashing, mushing, slicing and frying it. Goetta can be an acquired taste, but those who love it will even eat it plain or doctored up with syrup or ketchup.”

Earlier this week, Riverside Food Tours posted a photo of a group of tourists lunching at Hathaway’s Diner.

Past and present customers expressed an array of disappointment, shock, anger and nostalgic reminiscences in more than 300 comments on Hathaway’s Diner’s Facebook post about closing.

In response to inquiries about why they were ceasing operations, Hathaway’s Diner Facebook page alleges in the comment section “The city is the one shutting us down......I really believe it is because they are part of 3CDC and get 7 percent of all gross sales. Which are are not part of. So they are trying to create a monopoly.”

In another response, Hathaway’s Diner wrote:

“Well, there is a conflict of interest when the city is the one competing against you. Where there is 3CDC there are not food trucks. But we do not pay 7 percent of our gross to 3CDC so in return we get all the food trucks competing against us all summer. But 3CDC is taking over our area so now that they want us gone the food trucks will stop. Reminds me of the old Mafia days. Pay up or get out.”

And: “Almost no city in the US has food truck parking less the 500 feet to a brick and mortar restaurants. But I get three less than 200 feet to us all summer. Unfair to us investing in this city all these years.”

Also: “I really hate sounding like sour grapes. I just hate giving up and will miss each one I got to know over the years. I always loved what I was doing. I never felt like it was a job. Because I truly loved serving you guys. Sorry I couldn’t do better. But I did give it my all.”

FOX19 NOW is seeking comments from the city of Cincinnati and 3CDC.

We will update this story once we hear back.

