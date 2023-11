Duke Energy Holiday Trains roll into Cincinnati Museum Center for 77th year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All aboard! The Duke Energy Holiday Trains are rolling into the Cincinnati Museum Center for the annual holiday tradition.

Starting Friday, visitors will be able to see the star attraction of the Holiday Junction chug along more than 1,000 feet of track.

Families across the Tri-State have made seeing the Duke Energy Holiday Trains a holiday tradition since 1946.

“There’s no place like dome for the holidays,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “Each year Union Terminal becomes this Hallmark movie-like scene of multiple generations embracing in the Rotunda, reminiscing around the Duke Energy Holiday Trains and lining up to get their picture with Santa. The holiday magic here creates memories that span generations.”

Back again this year is Brickopolis, a blizzard of LEGO bricks crafted into fantastical scenes from the magical worlds of Disney, Marvel, DC Comics, Harry Potter and more, CMC says.

The display is filled with playful masterpieces surrounding a stunning LEGO metropolis complete with running trains, active seashores and hijinks by the local residents.

The holiday isn’t complete without Santa. The big guy will arrive on Nov. 24.

Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains runs through January 8, 2024. Tickets for Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains are $10 each for adults and children or $5 with the purchase of any other museum experience. Admission is free for CMC Members

2023 Holiday Hours Schedule:

Week of November 5 – 11

Sunday, November 5: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 6: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7: CLOSED

Wednesday, November 8: CLOSED

Thursday, November 9: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, November 10: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 11: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Member’s-only early entry at 9 a.m.)

Week of November 12 – 18

Sunday, November 12: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 13: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14: CLOSED

Wednesday, November 15: CLOSED

Thursday, November 16: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, November 17: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 18: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Member’s-only early entry at 9 a.m.)

Week of November 19 – 25

Sunday, November 19: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 20: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 21: CLOSED

Wednesday, November 22: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Member’s-only early entry at 9 a.m.)

Thursday, November 23: CLOSED

Friday, November 24: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 25: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Member’s-only early entry at 9 a.m.)

Week of November 26 – December 2

Sunday, November 26: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 27: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 28: CLOSED

Wednesday, November 29: CLOSED

Thursday, November 30: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, December 1: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 2: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Member’s-only early entry at 9 a.m.)

Week of December 2 – 9

Sunday, December 3: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, December 4: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5: CLOSED

Wednesday, December 6: CLOSED

Thursday, December 7: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, December 8: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 9: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Member’s-only early entry at 9 a.m.)

Week of December 10 – 16

Sunday, December 10: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, December 11: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12: CLOSED

Wednesday, December 13: CLOSED

Thursday, December 14: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, December 15: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 16: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Member’s-only early entry at 9 a.m.)

Week of December 17 – 23

Sunday, December 17: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, December 18: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, December 21: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, December 22: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 23: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Member’s-only early entry at 9 a.m.)

Week of December 24 – 30

Sunday, December 24: Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, December 25: CLOSED

Tuesday, December 26: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 28: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, December 29: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 30: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Member’s-only early entry at 9 a.m.)

Week of December 31 – January 6

Sunday, December 31: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, January 1: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 2: CLOSED

Wednesday, January 3: CLOSED

Thursday, January 4: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, January 5: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 6: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Member’s-only early entry at 9 a.m.)

Week of January 7 – 13

Sunday, January 7: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, January 8: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9: CLOSED

Wednesday, January 10: CLOSED

Thursday, January 11: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, January 12: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 13: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Member’s-only early entry at 9 a.m.)

