Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

‘Elf’ is coming back to theaters for 20th anniversary celebration

Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.
Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.(Warner Home Video via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A family favorite is returning to the big screen just in time for the holidays.

New Line Cinema’s “Elf” is returning to theaters on Nov. 17 in select locations.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the film’s theatrical return is celebrating the movie’s 20th anniversary.

“For 20 years now, the film ‘Elf’ has securely cemented itself as a treasured holiday tradition, touching the hearts of generations of viewers,” said Robert Oberschelp of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Christmas comedy debuted on Nov. 7, 2003. It stars Will Ferrell, Bob Newhart and James Caan.

In the film, Ferrell plays Buddy the Elf, who heads to New York City from the North Pole to meet his biological father, played by Caan.

The movie follows Buddy’s journey as he brings his Christmas cheer to New York while connecting with his family.

Warner Bros. said for fans to check their local theater listings for showtimes, but if they can’t make it, viewers can watch “Elf” on TBS and TNT this month.

In December, the film will stream on Max and Hulu and run for the entire month on AMC.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
More than three-quarters of Publix stores are in Florida and Georgia, where it is a major player
Publix Super Markets: We’re coming to NKY in 2025
Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on...
Colerain High School is one of several schools targeted in Tri-State swatting incident
Hathaway’s Diner has closed its doors for good after nearly 70 years in downtown Cincinnati.
Downtown Cincinnati diner closes after nearly 70 years

Latest News

Secondhand shopping becoming first choice for many Americans
How to cash in on the secondhand shopping surge
Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift....
Husband creates Taylor Swift 'swear jar' for wife
If you have any $2 bills lying around, they could be worth thousands.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
FILE -- Missouri authorities say two men have been arrested after they tried to dig up one of...
2 men facing charges after caught digging up grandmother’s grave
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband was caught up in conspiracies, defense says