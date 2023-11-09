Family of pedestrian killed on I-75 say he had just left hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a pedestrian struck and killed while on I-75 on Tuesday said he had just left Atrium Medical Center when he was hit.

Darrin Fields, 45, was hit on the southbound side of the highway. His son and daughter - Autumn and Bailey Fields - said they don’t know why he checked himself out.

“We don’t know if he was in the right state of mind because I haven’t talked to him since Monday,” Bailey Fields said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Fields was hit at around 8 p.m. near Ohio 122. Atrium Medical Center was the exit closest to his location at the time of the crash.

The siblings said they were still figuring out the medical condition that led to him being hospitalized on Sunday.

“Some people said he fell down the stairs Sunday outside of the house,” Bailey Fields said. “(Some) people say they called the ambulance, others say he called the ambulance himself.”

They believe their dad was walking home or to Bailey Fields’s home when he was killed.

“We didn’t expect our dad to go like this,” Autumn Fields said. “It’s a shock. He was a good dad. he may have his little ruckus, but everybody loved him. His grandkids loved him. His kids love him. His family loves him and is really going to miss him.”

The Lebanon Post of the OSHP is still investigating the crash.

