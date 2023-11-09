Contests
FC Cincinnati announces opponent in MLS semifinals

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) scores a goal passed Chicago Fire defender Boris...
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) scores a goal passed Chicago Fire defender Boris Sekulic (2) in the second half of the MLS match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Chicago Fire defeated FC Cincinnati 3-2.(Albert Cesare | The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati will go head-to-head with Philadelphia Union at TQL Stadium in the upcoming semifinal match for the 2023 MLS Cup.

The date for the semifinals has not been set yet, however, soccer officials narrowed it down to be on either Nov. 25 or 26.

FCC, who is ranked No. 1 in the league, is coming off of a win against the New York Red Bulls in Round 1 of the playoffs. The Cincinnati team tied against the Red Bulls on Saturday, but beat them again on Sunday 8-7 in penalty kicks.

No. 4 Philadelphia Union also just won their last game against No. 5 New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday.

Tickets for the upcoming match are on sale now.

