FC Cincinnati announces opponent in MLS semifinals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati will go head-to-head with Philadelphia Union at TQL Stadium in the upcoming semifinal match for the 2023 MLS Cup.

The date for the semifinals has not been set yet, however, soccer officials narrowed it down to be on either Nov. 25 or 26.

FCC, who is ranked No. 1 in the league, is coming off of a win against the New York Red Bulls in Round 1 of the playoffs. The Cincinnati team tied against the Red Bulls on Saturday, but beat them again on Sunday 8-7 in penalty kicks.

No. 4 Philadelphia Union also just won their last game against No. 5 New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday.

Tickets for the upcoming match are on sale now.

