Grammy Award-winner bringing tour through Riverbend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette is coming to Riverbend.

Morissette comes to Cincinnati on July 24, 2024, as part of The Triple Moon Tour.

The tour, which consists of 31 shows, will feature special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett & the Blackhearts along with support from Morgan Wade.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Nov. 14.

Fans can sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Nov. 15 to get first access to presale tickets.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster and Riverbend starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17.

