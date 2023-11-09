Group home worker indicted for assault special needs person, court docs say

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A worker at a group home in Clermont County was indicted on assault charges, court docs say.

Samad Green was indicted by a grand jury on charges of assault and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sept. 18 at the Community Concepts Group Home in Milford.

The Goshen Township Police Department report said Green and other staff members were bringing residents back from a workshop when one grabbed Green’s arm in an “aggressive manner” while getting off the bus.

Investigators accused Green of pushing the patient back into the seat and choking him twice. They said other staffers heard Green acknowledge he choked the victim and told them, “You aren’t going to do that again.”

Green was told to leave the property and placed on administrative leave.

