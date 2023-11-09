Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

K-9 finds 220 pounds of cocaine hidden in heavy machinery

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County...
While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the heavy machinery trailer and found the cocaine worth an estimated $10 million.(Wharton Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Authorities in Southwest Texas seized 100 kilograms of cocaine – about 220 pounds – hidden in a heavy machinery trailer, officials said.

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the heavy machinery trailer and found the cocaine worth an estimated $10 million.

The drugs were found by Sergeant Thumann and his K-9 Kolt, according to the police department.

“We’d like to thank the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Thumann, K9 ‘Kolt,’ Wharton PD Sergeant Justin Pannell, Wharton PD Officer Davon Ramirez, Texas DPS, and every other LEO agency that came out,” said the Wharton Police Department on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
More than three-quarters of Publix stores are in Florida and Georgia, where it is a major player
Publix Super Markets: We’re coming to NKY in 2025
Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on...
Colerain High School is one of several schools targeted in Tri-State swatting incident
Hathaway’s Diner has closed its doors for good after nearly 70 years in downtown Cincinnati.
Downtown Cincinnati diner closes after nearly 70 years

Latest News

Clovernook and NKU help bring books to life for visually impaired kids
Clovernook, NKU team up to send braille books and more to Africa
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas inmate who says death sentence based on false expert testimony faces execution
FILE - U.S. Astronaut Frank Borman chats with people on the Moscow subway in Russia, July 9,...
Astronaut Frank Borman, commander of the first Apollo mission to the moon, has died at age 95
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
A worker at a group home in Clermont County was indicted on charges of assault and strangulation.
Group home worker indicted for assault special needs person, court docs say