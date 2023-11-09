Large oil spill, fire closes streets in Reading

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple streets are blocked off in Reading while crews respond to a large oil spill and fire, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Reading Road between Benson and Vine streets is shut down until further notice, they say. So is Benson Street between Reading Road and Market Street and Market Street.

Police and fire crews responded to reports of a commercial fire in the 1000 block of Market Street, behind Reading Police Department, around 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found a large amount of oil and realized that was what was burning, dispatch confirms.

The fire is now out and crews are focusing on getting the oil spill, which they describe as “large,” cleaned up.

They asked dispatchers to contact employees at Reading Public Works to bring sand.

