Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Large oil spill, fire closes streets in Reading

A large oil spill and fire closed multiple streets in Reading early Thursday.
A large oil spill and fire closed multiple streets in Reading early Thursday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple streets are blocked off in Reading while crews respond to a large oil spill and fire, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Reading Road between Benson and Vine streets is shut down until further notice, they say. So is Benson Street between Reading Road and Market Street and Market Street.

Police and fire crews responded to reports of a commercial fire in the 1000 block of Market Street, behind Reading Police Department, around 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found a large amount of oil and realized that was what was burning, dispatch confirms.

The fire is now out and crews are focusing on getting the oil spill, which they describe as “large,” cleaned up.

They asked dispatchers to contact employees at Reading Public Works to bring sand.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on...
Colerain High School is one of several schools targeted in Tri-State swatting incident
More than three-quarters of Publix stores are in Florida and Georgia, where it is a major player
Publix Super Markets: We’re coming to NKY in 2025
Nickeisha Holloman
Remains found in Mt. Airy Forest identified as missing Cincinnati woman

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Hathaway’s Diner has closed its doors for good after nearly 70 years in downtown Cincinnati.
Downtown Cincinnati diner closes after nearly 70 years
Police are investigating after shots were fired outside Jefferson Social at The Banks in...
Shots fired outside restaurant at The Banks
Crews investigating fire at Blue Ash industrial plant
Crews investigating fire at Blue Ash industrial plant