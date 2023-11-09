Man found shot in vehicle on Western Hills Viaduct

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle that crashed into a wall on the upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct Thursday morning.

The eastbound lanes were blocked on the viaduct at West McMillan Street for about two hours after police responded 6:20 a.m.

They received a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert that there was gunfire in the area.

Then, 911 callers reported seeing a vehicle with bullet holes in it with a person who appeared to be shot inside. The vehicle slowly rolled into a wall and then hit the wall.

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a police spokesman, confirms a shooting victim was found in the vehicle.

The victim was transported in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, he said.

BREAKING NOW: We just watched first responders put someone into an ambulance & drive away. EB Upper Deck of the Western Hills Viaduct is being closed right now. Expect delays from Queen City Avenue as you try to go EB. Updates on-air @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/7RK6NaaF6R — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) November 9, 2023

