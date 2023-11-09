Contests
Man found shot in vehicle on Western Hills Viaduct

Car found with bullet holes on upper deck of Western Hills Viaduct
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle that crashed into a wall on the upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct Thursday morning.

The eastbound lanes were blocked on the viaduct at West McMillan Street for about two hours after police responded 6:20 a.m.

They received a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert that there was gunfire in the area.

Then, 911 callers reported seeing a vehicle with bullet holes in it with a person who appeared to be shot inside. The vehicle slowly rolled into a wall and then hit the wall.

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a police spokesman, confirms a shooting victim was found in the vehicle.

The victim was transported in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, he said.

