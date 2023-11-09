Contests
Morning Rain Showers Taper, Falling Temperatures Thursday

Dry and cooler this weekend.
First Alert Forecast For Thursday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Few early rain chances out ahead of our front Thursday morning. The main portion of the morning commute will be dry but breezy, as temperatures start dropping.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day to become mostly sunny in the afternoon, but clouds will move back into the tri-state Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Look for temperatures in the upper 50′s Thursday afternoon.

After some morning cloudiness and the chance of a sprinkle (far southeastern counties only), Friday will slowly clear but highs will only be in the mid 50s to lower 60s. The weekend will be cool and dry with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Beyond the extended forecast, temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal with above normal precipitation for the middle and latter half of the month of November.

