Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Mother seeking answers in son’s stabbing death in Colerain Township

The Colerain Township Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that...
The Colerain Township Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened at a Domino's Pizza on Oct. 12.
By Brittany Harry
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been nearly a month since a 24-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds outside a Colerain Township, and his mother continues seeking answers to his death.

Marcellis Smith, 24, was found outside the Domino’s on Colerain Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 12, according to Colerain Township police spokesman Jim Love.

The 24-year-old died later at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

With the case still unsolved, that makes processing her son’s death even harder.

“It’s hard, can’t sleep,” said Smith’s mother, who wished to remain anonymous. “Just thinking about the pain he had to go through. He was actually on the phone with my son when it happened.”

Smith’s mom says all she knows for sure is that her son ordered food from the Domino’s and some sort of fight broke out that October night.

“His character, like he doesn’t have any enemies, so I wonder why would they stab him to death like that,” the mother asks. “No, I guess it was an altercation, is what I heard, but I am not getting the full details about what happened.”

Colerain Township police are still investigating.

Meanwhile, Smith’s mom says her son will be remembered for his goofy, vibrant personality and his love for rapping and dancing.

“I just want closure,” Smith’s mom said. “I want to know exactly what happened, why. Who would let an altercation or an argument or words make them get physical or want to hurt him? If it’s customer service, you learn to walk away. It wasn’t even worth it.”

Smith’s mom says she was told some of the incident was caught on camera, but the stabbing was not.

FOX19 NOW did reach out to Colerain Township police for an update on the case but have not heard back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
More than three-quarters of Publix stores are in Florida and Georgia, where it is a major player
Publix Super Markets: We’re coming to NKY in 2025
Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on...
Colerain High School is one of several schools targeted in Tri-State swatting incident
Hathaway’s Diner has closed its doors for good after nearly 70 years in downtown Cincinnati.
Downtown Cincinnati diner closes after nearly 70 years

Latest News

TT's Take: Season Two of Marvel's 'Loki'
TT's Take: Season two of Marvel's 'Loki'
Lang Chen has been a Lakota percussionist since 7th grade, and now, as a junior in high school,...
Lakota West teen’s musical composition played during school concert
Jason Voss, 41, has been indicted on over a dozen counts of possessing child porn, according to...
Sheriff: Batavia man indicted on 15 counts of child porn
Tracey Mulroney was substituting at West Clermont Middle School when an 8th-grade student...
Substitute teacher accused of threatening, yelling at West Clermont 8th grader: Sheriff’s office