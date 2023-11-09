Mother seeking answers in son’s stabbing death in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been nearly a month since a 24-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds outside a Colerain Township, and his mother continues seeking answers to his death.

Marcellis Smith, 24, was found outside the Domino’s on Colerain Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 12, according to Colerain Township police spokesman Jim Love.

The 24-year-old died later at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

With the case still unsolved, that makes processing her son’s death even harder.

“It’s hard, can’t sleep,” said Smith’s mother, who wished to remain anonymous. “Just thinking about the pain he had to go through. He was actually on the phone with my son when it happened.”

Smith’s mom says all she knows for sure is that her son ordered food from the Domino’s and some sort of fight broke out that October night.

“His character, like he doesn’t have any enemies, so I wonder why would they stab him to death like that,” the mother asks. “No, I guess it was an altercation, is what I heard, but I am not getting the full details about what happened.”

Colerain Township police are still investigating.

Meanwhile, Smith’s mom says her son will be remembered for his goofy, vibrant personality and his love for rapping and dancing.

“I just want closure,” Smith’s mom said. “I want to know exactly what happened, why. Who would let an altercation or an argument or words make them get physical or want to hurt him? If it’s customer service, you learn to walk away. It wasn’t even worth it.”

Smith’s mom says she was told some of the incident was caught on camera, but the stabbing was not.

FOX19 NOW did reach out to Colerain Township police for an update on the case but have not heard back.

