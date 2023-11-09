Reading streets reopen after oil spill, small fire

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple roads were closed in Reading early Thursday while crews responded to an oil spill and small fire, according to the city’s fire chief.

All main roads are back open, including Reading Road and Benson Street, says Chief Todd Owens.

Police and fire crews were called to a reported commercial fire in the 1000 block of Market Street around 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a small fire outside Theis Motor Co. on Reading Road, in the alley behind the Reading Police Department building, the chief said.

They also saw that used motor oil had leaked from a bulk oil tank outside Theis onto the pavement, the alley, and in the parking lot behind the Theis, he said.

They requested Reading Public Works employees respond with sand to clean it up. A 500-foot stretch of Pike Street is blocked off for sand and fire trucks.

“We isolated the oil. We are in the process of cleaning it up, our service dept is throwing sand down,” the chief said. “We put pads into the sewer so we are pretty confident we got it isolated in the sewer. We also called the Ohio EPA.”

