Renovations, the City causes Duke Energy Center to lose big events in Downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In just about eight months, the Duke Energy Convention Center will undergo renovations that will last nearly two years. But will these renovations be worth the cost?

Major events like the annual Holiday Market, the Home and Garden Show, the Boat Show and the Auto Show will no longer be held at the Duke Energy Convention Center due to the renovations that will start July 1, 2024, and end in January 2026, according to CEO of Market Place Events Tom Baugh.

During previous construction, the City of Cincinnati has allowed large shows, like the Holiday Market, to be held at the Downtown event space, but Baugh says Duke Energy lost the battle this time, costing them their client, Market Place Events.

The four shows will now be held at a new venue as Industrial Reality Group helps them, Baugh said. While he did not clarify where the new place will be, he did say it will be in a Cincinnati suburb.

Once the new space is completed, the shows will permanently be in the new venue, which will be up and running by Fall 2024.

