Sheriff: Batavia man indicted on 15 counts of child porn

Jason Voss, 41, has been indicted on over a dozen counts of possessing child porn, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.(Clermont County Inmates)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Content warning -- This article contains graphic information.

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Batavia Township man was indicted Thursday after he allegedly owned a large amount and uploaded child pornography to the Internet, according to Clermont County Sheriff Robert Leahy.

Jason Voss, 41, was arrested and charged with 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of weapons under disability on Nov. 3, a press release said.

In July, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip generated by Internet Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children connected to an address in the 3000 block of Meadow Green Court. The tip indicated that child pornography was uploaded, explained Sheriff Leahy.

On Nov. 3, the sheriff’s investigative unit executed a search warrant at the home, where Voss resides, collecting various electronics used to upload and view the material, the sheriff said.

According to the press release, a subsequent search of the seized items and associated storage devices showed Voss was in possession of large quantities of uploaded videos and images depicting prepubescent and pubescent children performing “various lewd acts.”

In addition, several firearms were found in Voss’ home. Due to a previous 2014 felony conviction in Kentucky for burglary, Voss was indicted on one weapons under disability charge.

This is an ongoing investigation as the ICAC and NCMEC attempt to identify the perpetrators involved and the victims in the material.

Voss will be arraigned on Nov. 13.

Any additional information regarding this case should be reported to the Clermont County Prosecutors Office at 513-732-7313.

