Shooting investigation on Western Hills Viaduct

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct is partially shut down after a person was found shot in a vehicle early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

The eastbound lanes are blocked in the area of West McMillan Street until further notice.

Police received reports just before 6:30 a.m. that a vehicle with bullet holes in it and a person who appeared to be shot inside slowly rolled into a wall and then hit the wall on the upper deck of the viaduct at McMillan Street.

BREAKING NOW: We just watched first responders put someone into an ambulance & drive away. EB Upper Deck of the Western Hills Viaduct is being closed right now. Expect delays from Queen City Avenue as you try to go EB. Updates on-air @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/7RK6NaaF6R — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) November 9, 2023

