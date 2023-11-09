Contests
Shooting investigation on Western Hills Viaduct

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct is partially shut down after a person was found shot in a vehicle early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

The eastbound lanes are blocked in the area of West McMillan Street until further notice.

Police received reports just before 6:30 a.m. that a vehicle with bullet holes in it and a person who appeared to be shot inside slowly rolled into a wall and then hit the wall on the upper deck of the viaduct at McMillan Street.

FOX19 NOW has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

