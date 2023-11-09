Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Shots fired outside restaurant at The Banks

Police are investigating after shots were fired outside Jefferson Social at The Banks in...
Police are investigating after shots were fired outside Jefferson Social at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati early Thursday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a popular restaurant and bar at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati.

The glass is shattered on the front door at Jefferson Social on East Freedom Way.

A fight broke out between two groups of people that escalated to gunfire around 2 a.m. Thursday, police tell FOX19 NOW.

No one was found shot or hurt, according to police.

No arrests were made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on...
Colerain High School is one of several schools targeted in Tri-State swatting incident
More than three-quarters of Publix stores are in Florida and Georgia, where it is a major player
Publix Super Markets: We’re coming to NKY in 2025
Nickeisha Holloman
Remains found in Mt. Airy Forest identified as missing Cincinnati woman

Latest News

Hathaway’s Diner has closed its doors for good after nearly 70 years in downtown Cincinnati.
Downtown Cincinnati diner closes after nearly 70 years
Crews investigating fire at Blue Ash industrial plant
Crews investigating fire at Blue Ash industrial plant
Dash and body camera video shows pursuit, chase through Warren County
Dash and body camera video show OSHP troopers chasing robbery suspect
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and...
Family of pedestrian killed on I-75 say he had just left hospital