Shots fired outside restaurant at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a popular restaurant and bar at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati.

The glass is shattered on the front door at Jefferson Social on East Freedom Way.

A fight broke out between two groups of people that escalated to gunfire around 2 a.m. Thursday, police tell FOX19 NOW.

No one was found shot or hurt, according to police.

No arrests were made.

