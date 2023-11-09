Substitute teacher accused of threatening, yelling at West Clermont 8th grader: Sheriff’s office

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A substitute teacher will have to appear in court after a West Clermont Middle School student claimed they were threatened by the substitute.

Tracey Mulroney, 35, is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14 for a charge of disorderly conduct in a school zone, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office

The charge stems from an investigation into an alleged incident on Nov. 8, the sheriff’s office said.

Mulroney was substituting at West Clermont Middle School when an 8th-grade student claimed they were threatened while in classes, the sheriff’s office said.

School administrators called the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer who then alerted investigators who started investigating.

Detectives talked with the student and the 8th grader’s family.

The student said the incident started over behavior in the classroom, the sheriff’s office explained.

Mulroney, according to the student, yelled profanities and raised her hand toward the 8th grader “in a threatening manner,” the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release.

Other students who were in class at the time gave “similar statements” about what happened, the sheriff’s office said.

The 35-year-old substitute teacher denied threatening the student with her hands but did acknowledge that she yelled profanities, the sheriff’s office explained.

West Clermont Middle School escorted Mulroney from the school grounds indefinitely, per the sheriff’s office.

While Mulroney was not booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office determined she would be summonsed to court on Nov. 14 for the misdemeanor charge.

