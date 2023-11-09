Tee Higgins expected to miss Sunday’s game, NFL insider says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tee Higgins is expected to miss Sunday’s, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said, citing sources.

Higgins did not practice Thursday after he injured his hamstring in practice the day before, Rapoport explained.

The young wide receiver will evaluated on a week-to-week basis going forward, according to NFL insider.

Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins’ counterpart, did return to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday. Chase is dealing with a back injury.

The Bengals face the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who did not practice today after injuring his hamstring in practice yesterday, is expected to miss this Sunday's game vs the #Texans, sources say. He'll be evaluated on a week-to-week basis going forward.

