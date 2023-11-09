Contests
Tee Higgins expected to miss Sunday’s game, NFL insider says

Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half...
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tee Higgins is expected to miss Sunday’s, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said, citing sources.

Higgins did not practice Thursday after he injured his hamstring in practice the day before, Rapoport explained.

The young wide receiver will evaluated on a week-to-week basis going forward, according to NFL insider.

Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins’ counterpart, did return to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday. Chase is dealing with a back injury.

The Bengals face the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

