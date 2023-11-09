Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Tri-State man who intentionally set home on fire sentenced

Cincinnati fire crews are on scene battling a large, three-alarm blaze at Halstead and Addison...
Cincinnati fire crews are on scene battling a large, three-alarm blaze at Halstead and Addison streets Monday morning.(Matt Wood (custom credit) | FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for setting a Fairview home on fire back in 2019.

Ivan Tolbert will spend three to four-and-a-half years behind bars after he was convicted of aggravated arson, arson and insurance fraud, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department’s Investigation Unit. He will also have to pay $203,000 in restitution.

On Sept. 23, 2019, flames broke out in a home at 2518 Halstead St., which quickly spread to three other homes in the neighborhood, the fire department wrote in a press release.

Fire crews rescued two people, one of which was wheelchair-bound.

After launching an investigation, the CFD Investigations Unit determined the fire was intentionally set by Ivan, who was assisted by Arlenia Tolbert. The couple was charged in December 2019.

Arlenia was convicted of insurance fraud and will be sentenced next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
More than three-quarters of Publix stores are in Florida and Georgia, where it is a major player
Publix Super Markets: We’re coming to NKY in 2025
Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on...
Colerain High School is one of several schools targeted in Tri-State swatting incident
Nickeisha Holloman
Remains found in Mt. Airy Forest identified as missing Cincinnati woman

Latest News

The Round-leaved Sundew was ranked as S1 with a status of Endangered at the state level.
Kentucky botanists discover new carnivorous plant
Alanis Morissette performs during the Festival d'été de Québec on Friday, July 15, 2022, in...
Grammy Award-winner bringing tour through Riverbend
Hathaway’s Diner has closed its doors for good after nearly 70 years in downtown Cincinnati.
Downtown Cincinnati diner closes after nearly 70 years
Now in its 77th season, families have made seeing the Duke Energy Holiday Trains a holiday...
Duke Energy Holiday Trains roll into Cincinnati Museum Center for 77th year