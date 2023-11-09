Tri-State man who intentionally set home on fire sentenced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for setting a Fairview home on fire back in 2019.

Ivan Tolbert will spend three to four-and-a-half years behind bars after he was convicted of aggravated arson, arson and insurance fraud, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department’s Investigation Unit. He will also have to pay $203,000 in restitution.

On Sept. 23, 2019, flames broke out in a home at 2518 Halstead St., which quickly spread to three other homes in the neighborhood, the fire department wrote in a press release.

Fire crews rescued two people, one of which was wheelchair-bound.

After launching an investigation, the CFD Investigations Unit determined the fire was intentionally set by Ivan, who was assisted by Arlenia Tolbert. The couple was charged in December 2019.

Arlenia was convicted of insurance fraud and will be sentenced next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.