Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

WATCH: 17-foot python caught in Everglades National Park

A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.
A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Florida caught a massive python in one of the state’s national parks.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the giant snake can be seen crossing a gravel road in Everglades National Park before it was caught by two men also in the video.

Holden Hunter, the original poster, said the python was one of the largest pythons caught in Florida.

In a message alongside the video, Hunter said the snake measured 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed 198 pounds.

“It’s crazy that these things are all over Florida now but no one expects to see one this big,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Ohio passes Issue 2 legalizing recreational marijuana
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office and the Cincinnati Police Department are asking for help...
New information released on dismembered body found in North Fairmount
Mohammed T. Mondal
Dearborn County man gunned wife down in front of their kids: Sheriff
Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on...
Colerain High School is one of several schools targeted in Tri-State swatting incident

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
US launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias
Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN...
Haley and DeSantis criticize Trump for skipping the third GOP debate and suggest he’s weakened
Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden...
Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say
Emergency and law enforcement agencies respond to a possible hazmat situation at the King...
4 elections offices in Washington are evacuated due to suspicious envelopes, 2 containing fentanyl