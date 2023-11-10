11-year-old killed in West End shooting laid to rest as investigation continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 11-year-old killed in the Nov. 3 West End shooting was laid to rest Friday as friends and family came together to remember him.

Domonic Davis was shot and killed near the intersection of Jones and Wade Streets one week ago.

On Friday, as the investigation into the shooting that killed the 11-year-old and injured five others continues, friends, family and community members packed New Prospect Baptist Church.

Among those in attendance for the ceremony was community leader and anti-violence activist Rev. Peterson Mingo.

“Six people shot, one killed and somewhere, somewhere there’s someone who I pray is in mourning for what they’ve done,” Rev. Mingo stated. “I pray that when they look in the mirror they see this young man. When they walk, they hear his laughter.”

Many in attendance on Friday wore red and black, which were the favorite colors of 11-year-old Davis.

Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michelle Kearney, who was at the service, said some of the victims injured in the Nov. 3 shooting were there for Davis’ funeral.

“We spoke to the ones that were here today and just asked them how they were doing and they said they’re making it, their healing,” said Vice Mayor Kearney.

At around 1:30 p.m., Davis’ friends and family brought out his casket and loaded it in the hearse to be taken to Spring Grove Cemetery, where the 11-year-old’s final resting place will be.

“Nothing’s going to bring back their child,” Rev. Mingo said. “They will never ever ever get over this. But with God’s help, they will get through it.”

Two days after Davis was killed, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said that a suspect in a dark sedan fired 22 rounds into a crowd of children.

Five other victims were injured, but the victim’s names have not been released. However, Theetge stated the victims are ages 12 and 13, two 15-year-olds, and a 53-year-old.

Police say three of the victims were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the other two were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police are asking the suspect or suspects to come forward and turn themselves into law enforcement.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

