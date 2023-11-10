2 Bengals’ stars out for Sunday; Ja’Marr Chase has chance to play, per reports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ja’Marr Chase has a chance to play Sunday, while two other Bengals’ stars are ruled out for the matchup against the Houston Texans.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard will not play Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing head coach Zac Taylor.

Higgins missed Thursday and Friday’s practice after he injured his hamstring on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Ben Baby.

While the Bengals will be without Higgins and Hubbard, there is optimism Chase can play.

The Bengals star wide receiver has been dealing with a back injury he suffered during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Chase had an MRI, which showed just a bruise and no structural damage, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

ESPN’s Bengals beat reporter Ben Baby said Chase is suited up for practice on Friday for a second straight day.

The Bengals and Texans kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

#Bengals coach Zac Taylor has ruled out WR Tee Higgins and DE Sam Hubbard, while Ja'Marr Chase is more of a "we'll see" but practicing twice is a good sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2023

