Cincinnati schools superintendent rolls out plan to improve district’s grade

CPS superintendent addresses state report card in State of Schools meeting
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright said addressed the district’s state report grade, during a State of the Schools speech on Thursday.

Wright, who spoke at the School for Creative and Performing Arts, said she’s rolling out a five-focus strategy to improve the district’s 2-out-of-5 grade it received on the state report card this year.

“Sixty-three percent of elementary schools are three stars or higher and 33 percent of our high schools are three stars or higher,” Wright said. “Right now we don’t have any F-rated schools. We have six schools that are at 1.5 stars, so we have a little bit of work in that space.”

Wright said the district added staff to some high schools to improve its graduation rate, which is currently 84 percent. She said the district has also improved attendance.

“We added additional social workers to support attendance and we added additional counselors to support graduation,” Wright said. “(We) want to make sure our children are in every day, alert, alive, awake, enthusiastic and ready to learn.”

Other points of focus include giving students support, such as encouraging parents to make a space at home where their kids can engage in learning. She said all students in the district have laptops and can take them home.

Wright also made a call to members of the community. She asked for residents to get more involved in the district and encouraged them to attend the districts monthly meetings.

