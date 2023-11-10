Cooler This Weekend, Staying Dry

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After the morning cloudiness and the chance of a sprinkle (far southeastern counties only), Friday will slowly clear but highs will only be in the upper 50′s.

The weekend will be cool and dry with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday is Veterans Day and after a frosty start with temperatures in the low and middle 30s the afternoon will be cool with plenty of sunshine.

For Bengals Sunday the weather will be dry with another frosty start. For tailgaters, look for temperatures to rise from the low 40s into the 50s as the game begins with plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures.

Beyond the extended forecast, temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal with above normal precipitation for the middle and latter half of the month of November.

