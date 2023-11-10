Contests
Driver killed, another hospitalized in head-on crash

One driver is dead and another is hurt in a head-on crash in southern Ohio, according to the...
One driver is dead and another is hurt in a head-on crash in southern Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead and another is hurt in a head-on crash in southern Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on State Route 73 in Clinton County’s Green Township.

State troopers say their preliminary investigation determined a 2007 Toyota Corolla that was traveling eastbound on Ohio 73 went left of center and struck a westbound SUV, a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, head-on.

The SUV went off the right side of the road, where it came to rest after the collision.

The driver of the compact car, identified by the highway patrol as Brandy Cox, 43, of Hillsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, David Wiseman, 42 of New Vienna, Ohio, was transported via ambulance to Clinton Memorial Hospital and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, troopers say.

A juvenile passenger in the SUV was not injured in the crash, they added.

State Route 73 was shut down as a result of the incident, but it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

