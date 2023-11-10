Contests
Last call ceremony held for Cincinnati Police District 5 ahead of redistricting start

By Mike Schell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After nearly seven decades, Cincinnati Police District 5 is closing.

On Friday, more than 100 Cincinnati police officers who work out of District 5 stood at attention outside the Hamilton Avenue building as the last call was played over police radios.

Redistricting will officially begin on Nov. 12 at the beginning of the day shift, according to a statement from the police department.

“The close of District 5 was not a decision I took lightly,” said Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa A. Theetge. “In fact, I lost some sleep over it but the alternatives were not good for the men and women of this department. The last thing I wanted to do was put the men and women through another temporary location.”

City officials announced in May that CPD would be moving from five to four police districts by the end of 2023.

In the late 1950s, a building on Ludlow Avenue used by the Cincinnati Park Board for Mt. Airy Forest became District 5 Police Headquarters.

It closed in 2018 when issues with working conditions were brought to light and there was also a call for additional space.

District 5 then moved to a strip mall on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill which city leaders say was supposed to be temporary.

FOP president voices officers' concerns over dissolving CPD District 5

At the time of the redistricting announcement, City Manager Sheryl Long said eliminating District 5 would be the “best permanent solution for the department.”

District 5 officers serve eight Cincinnati neighborhoods. Here is a breakdown of the neighborhoods and which district will take over that patrol:

NeighborhoodCurrent DistrictNew District
College HillDistrict 5District 3
Mt. AiryDistrict 5District 3
NorthsideDistrict 5District 3
Camp WashingtonDistrict 5District 3
Winton HillsDistrict 5District 4
Spring Grove VillageDistrict 5District 4
CliftonDistrict 5District 4
CUFDistrict 5District 1

Mt. Auburn and Walnut Hills, which are currently patrolled by District Four officers, will also see change.

District 1 officers will take over Mt. Auburn, while officers in District Two will take over Walnut Hills.

