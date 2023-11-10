Last call ceremony held for Cincinnati Police District 5 ahead of redistricting start

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After nearly seven decades, Cincinnati Police District 5 is closing.

On Friday, more than 100 Cincinnati police officers who work out of District 5 stood at attention outside the Hamilton Avenue building as the last call was played over police radios.

Redistricting will officially begin on Nov. 12 at the beginning of the day shift, according to a statement from the police department.

“The close of District 5 was not a decision I took lightly,” said Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa A. Theetge. “In fact, I lost some sleep over it but the alternatives were not good for the men and women of this department. The last thing I wanted to do was put the men and women through another temporary location.”

City officials announced in May that CPD would be moving from five to four police districts by the end of 2023.

In the late 1950s, a building on Ludlow Avenue used by the Cincinnati Park Board for Mt. Airy Forest became District 5 Police Headquarters.

It closed in 2018 when issues with working conditions were brought to light and there was also a call for additional space.

District 5 then moved to a strip mall on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill which city leaders say was supposed to be temporary.

At the time of the redistricting announcement, City Manager Sheryl Long said eliminating District 5 would be the “best permanent solution for the department.”

District 5 officers serve eight Cincinnati neighborhoods. Here is a breakdown of the neighborhoods and which district will take over that patrol:

Neighborhood Current District New District College Hill District 5 District 3 Mt. Airy District 5 District 3 Northside District 5 District 3 Camp Washington District 5 District 3 Winton Hills District 5 District 4 Spring Grove Village District 5 District 4 Clifton District 5 District 4 CUF District 5 District 1

Mt. Auburn and Walnut Hills, which are currently patrolled by District Four officers, will also see change.

District 1 officers will take over Mt. Auburn, while officers in District Two will take over Walnut Hills.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.