Man indicted for firing gun near homes in Covington

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was indicted by a Kenton County grand jury after he was arrested for firing a gun near a house in September, court docs say.

Gregory Back was indicted for wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening on Thursday. Witnesses said Back was walking up and down Scott Street with a gun, firing shots near houses and banging on cars.

According to a police report, a witness called 911 after hearing four gunshots.

One witness, who declined to be identified, said he initially thought the shots were fireworks and yelled at Back from his upstairs window.

“I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’” the witness said. “He said something, looks across the street, he’s talking to nobody but he’s hollering across the street. He’s saying things like, ‘I run this block.’ I’m looking down at the street wondering who he was talking to.”

The witness said Back threatened several other people with the gun. He said Back had pulled a gun on a car that was driving down the street. The car sped off.

“I figured he might need some help,” the witness said. “Because he was talking to people who weren’t there.”

Back is scheduled to appear in Kenton County court on Nov. 27.

