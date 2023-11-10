Moeller student arrested after bringing BB gun to campus, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Moeller student was taken into custody Friday after the high school said the student brought a BB gun onto campus.

Moeller High School said earlier Friday, the school was put on lockdown for reports of a student bringing a gun to school. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 18-year-old Amaru Harrison.

The sheriff’s office said Harrison “reportedly” showed the gun to a classmate.

School security found the student in a bathroom and a BB gun, which resembled a Glock semi-automatic pistol, was found in the waistband of his pants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harrison was arrested on charges of inducing panic and illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapon or object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety safety zone, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.