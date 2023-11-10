Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Moeller student arrested after bringing BB gun to campus, sheriff’s office says

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Amaru Harrison, 18, “reportedly” showed the gun to a...
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Amaru Harrison, 18, “reportedly” showed the gun to a classmate.(Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Moeller student was taken into custody Friday after the high school said the student brought a BB gun onto campus.

Moeller High School said earlier Friday, the school was put on lockdown for reports of a student bringing a gun to school. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 18-year-old Amaru Harrison.

The sheriff’s office said Harrison “reportedly” showed the gun to a classmate.

School security found the student in a bathroom and a BB gun, which resembled a Glock semi-automatic pistol, was found in the waistband of his pants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harrison was arrested on charges of inducing panic and illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapon or object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety safety zone, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hathaway’s Diner has closed its doors for good after nearly 70 years in downtown Cincinnati.
Downtown Cincinnati diner closes after nearly 70 years
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
One driver is dead and another is hurt in a head-on crash in southern Ohio, according to the...
Driver killed, another hospitalized in head-on crash
Police are investigating after shots were fired outside Jefferson Social at The Banks in...
Shots fired outside restaurant at The Banks
Family of pedestrian killed on I-75 say he had just left hospital

Latest News

A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
2 Bengals’ stars out for Sunday; Ja’Marr Chase has chance to play, per reports
Coney Islands Nights of Lights 2023 is from Nov. 10 through Dec. 31.
Veteran to kick off Coney Island’s ‘Nights of Lights’
File photo of American flag
LIST: Free meals, discounts and other goodies honoring veterans
A dismembered body was found in North Fairmount Sunday, according to the Hamilton County...
Police, coroners debunk rumors of ‘Cincinnati serial killer,’ dismembered bodies