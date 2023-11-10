Contests
Naked man ‘frolicking’ in leaves prompts Fairfield residents to call 911

The Fairfield Police Department said their call log states the man was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
The Fairfield Police Department said their call log states the man was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Thursday night in Fairfield took a strange turn in a flash when residents along Pleasant Avenue called police about a naked man walking down the street.

Fairfield police say they have not finished the report because the alleged incident happened less than 24 hours ago.

911 call: “I just passed him. I come back from Kroger’s there, and I happened to glance over, and I seen a guy completely naked walking down the street.”

911 call: “There’s a guy on the sidewalk screaming. He’s butt-a** naked.”

Those were the calls that sent Fairfield police out along Pleasant Avenue on Thursday.

A resident talked with FOX19 NOW on Friday about what she witnessed when police arrived.

“I heard someone yelling outside, like, ‘Get down on the ground,’ so I was like, ‘What the heck.’ I was like, ‘That can’t be my kids’ tablet’ because they shouldn’t be watching anything like that,” the woman described. “So, I looked out the window, and I saw these police lights, and there’s this guy, he’s like frolicking in my leaves out front.”

The leaves and the dark of night were hiding another layer to this story as the woman continued to watch.

“I didn’t realize he was naked at first, and then he like, turned around, and they flashed these flashlights on him, and it was a complete shock,” the woman said. “I was like, ‘Ok, you don’t see that every day.’”

The Fairfield Police Department said their call log states the man was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

“I’m just glad that he stayed near the sidewalk and didn’t try to come up to people’s houses that I’m aware of and also that it was at night, so hopefully no kids were like, exposed to that,” the woman explained.

The arresting officer has not completed his report, so the man’s identity has not been released.

