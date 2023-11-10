Contests
Police, coroners debunk rumors of ‘Cincinnati serial killer,’ dismembered bodies

Rumors of more dismembered bodies being found are false, Cincinnati police say
By Quinlan Bentley and Cameron Knight
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Since the discovery of a woman’s dismembered remains in North Fairmount on Sunday, social media has exploded with posts about rumors of additional bodies being found and a serial killer on the loose in Greater Cincinnati, writes our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

But those rumors are completely false, officials said. Cincinnati police, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and the Clermont County Coroner’s Office all said the social media posts are untrue.

“This is completely incorrect,” Cincinnati police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said. “We only have one individual that we are attempting to identify,”

Numerous Facebook users posted over the last 24 hours about dismembered bodies being found near a Target in Westwood, as well as in the Clermont County suburbs of Union and Pierce townships.

In the region, searches for “Cincinnati serial killer” were trending on Google Thursday afternoon.

Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco reiterated that the rumors are false.

“We have not received any phone calls about any bodies having been discovered in such a manner,” Sammarco said.

Officials with the Clermont County Coroner’s Office said they had not received any reports of a dismembered body being found, nor had they been dispatched to any such incidents as of Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are still attempting to identify the woman found in the wooded area in North Fairmount off Baltimore Avenue. They said the Black female was likely in her late 20s or early 30s and had no tattoos or identifying markings on her body. Sammarco said investigators believe she died Friday or Saturday.

Investigators have ruled the death a homicide.

Sammarco is asking anyone who might have seen anything suspicious or who is missing a family member matching the description of the woman should call police or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

