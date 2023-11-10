Police investigating reports of flasher at Cincinnati park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Law enforcement says they are investigating multiple reports of a man exposing himself at a local park.

The Cincinnati Police Department said it had received multiple complaints from people at Eden Park.

One woman, who declined to be identified, said she contacted police after the second time she saw the man exposing himself.

“I saw him a month or two ago,” she said. “I was running through the park. The first time I was kind of shocked. I wasn’t sure that I saw what I saw. If I hadn’t gotten as close as I was, maybe that’s something I wouldn’t have seen.”

She said the man sprinted off into the woods after he realized he had been caught.

“(He) looks like an individual you would see as an extra on a hunting or fishing show,” she said. “Little scruffy, unkept, the shirt that’s a little bit too old. Cargo shorts, short enough that I could see too much.”

The woman said she is worried for her neighbors who live in the area. Many of them have young children. She said she will start carrying mace with her when she goes for a run or visits the park.

“I’ll be running again, but I’ll be carrying mace in the future,” she said. “He exposed himself. That was sexual assault. I did not consent to that. That is not something that we allow in this society.”

The woman said she hoped the city would install cameras in the park for safety. The police said they are looking into the incident reports, but didn’t say if they have arrested anyone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.