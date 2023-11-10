Shopping Malls in the Tri-State: Where plans stand for once major attractions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Shopping malls are real estate elephants and sometimes can turn into eyesores for the communities they are in.

Here in the Tri-State, most shopping malls are closed or headed in that direction.

Malls are a big part of 90′s nostalgia, but, unlike the fashion, they’re not making a comeback.

In fact, across the country, only about 700 shopping malls still exist today, which is down from 2,500 at their peak a few decades ago, according to Siteworks.

The numbers and bleak outlook are right on par for the Tri-State, with the exception of Kenwood.

Shopping malls in the area are facing some unique redevelopment challenges.

“I’m highly confident there’s a path forward for this project,” explained the founder of Dallas-based Park Harbor Capital, Michael Vanhuss. “I just don’t know what that path looks like right now.”

Park Harbor Capital has taken an interest in the now gated-up Tri-County Mall in Springdale.

Earlier this year, Vanhuss announced big plans for a mixed-use project known as “Artisan Village.”

Work was supposed to start back in the spring, but there’s been no movement due to what he calls “financing difficulties” with lenders.

“We still have an acquisition loan in place, we still own the property, but we’re struggling with getting any construction financing in place, which I believe most of the developers across the U.S. are in a similar plight, unfortunately,” explained Vanhuss.

Vanhuss blames high-interest rates but isn’t giving up on the project.

He says he still thinks it will happen, but the timeline for Tri-County’s redevelopment is now out of his hands.

“Until I know when I can deliver the project to them, we’re dealing in conceptual schedules right now,” Vanhuss said.

Meanwhile, an exit up Interstate 275 sits another vacant real-estate giant: the Cincinnati Mall, also known as Cincinnati Mills or Forest Fair.

The property has been locked up since December 2022 and its only visitors are vandals.

“Ya know, when you pull off the expressway there, it is visible and it does give an appearance of a downwardly spiraling community,” said Forest Park City Manager Donnie Jones.

Jones calls the 100-acre site a huge redevelopment challenge.

Cincinnati Mall is split between two counties, Hamilton, and Butler, two cities, Forest Park, and Fairfield, and three school districts, all of which have a vested interest in the property’s potential tax revenue.

“It’s a very valuable piece of land,” Jones stated. “It’s a very visible piece of land, so our issue is we got to do it right because whatever we do today is gonna be there 30 years from now. It’s gonna be there 50 years from now.”

Jones says they are currently in talks with a development firm that wants to use the space for light industrial.

There are concerns with that plan because Jones says there’s no knowing who the end user would be or how many jobs the facilities would bring to this prime highway-adjacent location.

Jones says they’ve countered the current offer and requested at least some element of mixed-use be added to the plans, whether that’s housing, restaurants, or entertainment.

“We’re trying to weigh the need for those amenities and those lifestyle amenities and the desire among our population to have those versus a lot of what’s going on in the proposal that we have is more of a light industrial,” Jones explained. “Tearing it down, scraping the ground, and building a million square feet of something.”

Jones says those negotiations are still ongoing with the last conversation happening as recently as a few weeks ago.

At the same time, Colerain Township is actively trying to revitalize Northgate.

Township administrator Jeff Weckbach says the mall, which is four separate parcels, has three different owners, one of whom is the township itself.

In September, Colerain purchased the former Sears building with plans to turn it into housing.

“When you look at our mall, there was a pretty consistent trend throughout our mall and what it could be,” said Weckbach. “There is a need for a residential component of some sort.”

He says the first step is to get Sears knocked down, work through a lot of legal documents and grant applications and get the other mall owners to buy in on a redevelopment concept.

“It’s still a challenge,” said Weckbach. “The movement of retail to any other form of use tends to come at a cost cause retail costs, per square foot, are higher than commercial or residential. That creates a challenge in and of itself.”

Northgate is not the only one looking for buy-in on a project.

In Clermont County, Union Township trustees have been holding community meetings trying to get feedback on plans for Eastgate.

Earlier this year, the township invested more than $300,000 in a master planning contract.

“There are residents that are very much interested in the mall as is and making it more vibrant, but there is definitely much more of a community push for entertainment destinations and mixed-use commercial space destinations,” explained Union Township Trustee Michael Logue. “But really, the key focus is entertainment destinations with non-chain restaurants. Something that would be new to this area.”

In September, it was announced that Georgia-based Hull Property Group acquired the center section of the mall, which accounts for a little more than 30 acres of the 100-acre site.

Hull declined to comment further on its plans, but Logue says the township is committed to seeing the project through.

“It’s gonna be a long process,” explained Logue. “We’re very early on it, but ya know, if you’re not starting it today, you’re just getting another day behind.”

Northern Kentucky isn’t nearly as saturated, and the City of Florence wants to keep its mall relevant.

“It’s still a regional draw from areas to the south, where there aren’t a lot of shopping options available,” said Florence Mayor Dr. Julie Metzger Aubuchon. “So, it still is a good draw for people throughout the area.”

The Florence mayor says there are several stores still open inside Florence Mall.

She says they want to stay ahead of the curve and are looking at new and innovative redevelopment ideas. However, she stopped short of specifics or sharing any renderings.

“There’s just a new face of retail and we want to capture that,” the Florence mayor said.

Each mall faces some unique challenges but shares the same end goal: Revitalizing these gigantic properties into something the community can not only be proud of but profit from once again.

The exception to the rule when it comes to malls in our area is Kenwood Towne Center.

FOX19 NOW reached out and was told there are no plans for redevelopment or any major work there at this time.

A representative said in a statement:

“That is because we continually evolve the center to reflect the needs of the community. Over the last three years, we’ve signed leases with over 35 new stores, the majority new or first-to-market, with a few expansions and reinvestments at Kenwood Towne Centre.”

