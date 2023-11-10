SWAT team responds to incident in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Law enforcement has deployed a SWAT team in Milford after a reported domestic incident, dispatchers say.

Hamilton County dispatch confirmed SWAT was responding to the 500 block of Main Street.

Police are still at the scene and an ambulance was also dispatched.

A post on Milford’s official Facebook page said, “The incident is contained and there is no threat to the public.”

