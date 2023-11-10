Contests
Tri-State Congressman announces retirement

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Congressman Brad Wenstrup announced his retirement on his Facebook page on Thursday.

A doctor of podiatry who served as a combat surgeon in the US Army Reserve, Wenstrup was most noted for attending to fellow Congressman Steve Scalise after he was shot during an attack against Congressional members at a charity softball game in 2017.

Scalise, who was a member of House Leadership, was targeted by the shooter, whom the FBI called an anti-Trump domestic terrorist, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Wenstrup, who was an Army Reservist at the time, was quoted by Stars and Stripes saying the incident reminded him of his time in Iraq. He was later awarded the Soldier’s Medal for heroism for his actions in saving Scalise.

“Sadly, all too often, the frantic pace of Washington has kept me from home,” Wenstrup said in the video announcing his retirement on his Facebook page. “I want you to hear it from me first - I’m retiring from Congress at the end of next year.

“I won’t stroll through the remainder of my term. I’ll run through the tape. When I’m done with Congress, I’ll find new ways to serve.”

Wenstrup defeated incumbent Jean Schmidt in the District Two Republican primary in 2012, before winning the general election against William R. Smith. He ran for Mayor of Cincinnati in 2009 but lost to Mark Mallory.

Wenstrup graduated from St. Xavier High School and the University of Cincinnati. He earned his medical degree in Chicago as a podiatric physician. He served in the Army Reserve from 1998 to 2022 and retired as a Colonel.

