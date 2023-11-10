Tri-State school honors veteran family members of students
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Throughout the weekend, our nation’s heroes are being honored across the country and here at home for Veterans Day.
On Friday, a Tri-State school honored veterans in a creative and educational way.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.