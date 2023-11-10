Unidentified: Teen girl’s body burned, dumped off Toledo highway in 1980s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - She may have been as young as 16 years old when she died.

More than three decades have now passed since her death, and she remains Toledo’s Jane Doe.

What happened to her and why did someone cover up her death?

Her body was found set on fire in an alley back in the 1980s.

There are still so many questions in this cold case, and her suspicious death continues to stump investigators.

We checked on the case and found Toledo Police are now taking new measures to identify her.

Hopefully with renewed focus on her case, they’ll be able to do just that.

What we know

On a quiet June morning back in 1987, a driver noticed a fire in a Toledo neighborhood just off I-75.

“There was a motorist that was traveling on the interstate that saw what he thought was a smoke, a fire of some sort,” said Det. William Goodlet with Toledo Police’s Cold Case Unit.

The driver got off the highway to check it out.

“He ended up in an alley behind a closed auto shop and he saw something burning. It was wrapped up in carpet and he took a closer look and realized it was a human body,” Goodlet said.

This was in the area of Collingwood Blvd. and Emmet Street.

The evidence of a crime burned as each minute passed by.

Police put out the flames to find a young woman’s body badly burned.

Her head was wrapped in a blue plastic bag.

“So they really didn’t know what they had. There was no identification on the body. And so it was initially carried as a Jane Doe,” Goodlet said.

It’s a tragic case that has stumped Toledo Police for decades.

Who was she and what happened to her?

“We haven’t had anything come in on her in a long time,” Goodlet said.

“But there’s still hope?” 19 News Investigator Sara Goldenberg asked.

“Still hope,” he said.

A forensic artist with Michigan State Police made a clay reconstruction of her face in hopes of drumming up leads.

But police have had no luck.

Over the years, police tried to connect her to missing persons cases.

They entered her DNA into CODIS, a national criminal database used by law enforcement.

But no hits came back.

We asked whether she could have been a runaway, homeless or have been trafficked.

“You know, it could be could be anything. It could be it could be a runaway. It could be you know, somebody was in a bad relationship with someone and something happened along the way I you know, we just don’t know,” Goodlet said.

Photos and documents from Toledo Police's case file of their Jane Doe. (WOIO)

The evidence

Here’s what we know about Toledo’s Jane Doe.

She was white, 16 to 21 years old, 5′4″ to 5′7″ tall and weighed around 110 pounds.

She had short, dark blonde or light brown hair with a reddish tint.

The coroner determined she received little or poor dental care, due to decay in her teeth.

“She was wearing Jordache jeans. They could tell by the buckles or with a little snaps. And she had five pearl earrings in each year,” Goodlet said.

The coroner also determined Jane Doe died one or two days before the fire.

Investigators found cans near her body, showing gasoline started the flames.

“The cause of death was ruled overdose. She had cocaine in her system. There was no other signs of trauma to the skeletal remains. So the official ruling is overdose,” Goodlet said.

But that’s a ruling police told us was complicated by a lack of evidence.

Clues were destroyed in the fire.

Her body was in such bad condition, the coroner couldn’t determine anything else.

We asked police whether Jane Doe could have been murdered or she died accidentally and someone covered up her death.

“So it’s hard to tell if there was something else happening and we can only go by what they you know, what they find out positively and that that was cocaine,” Goodlet said.

“It’s one thing if we say that as a cocaine overdose, you know, that’s tragic enough. But then why someone would go to the length of attempting to you know, totally conceal her identity, that’s hard to figure,” he said.

For police, an investigation like this is difficult to solve without any witnesses or family and friends to talk to, to learn more about the victim.

A hand-drawn map of the crime scene where Jane Doe was found in Toledo. (WOIO)

Could DNA crack this case?

Years passed by and the case went cold.

But during that time, DNA technology changed.

Investigative Genetic Genealogy can match DNA samples from unidentified remains to distant relatives in publicly available ancestry databases, giving police new leads.

It’s a method that is continuing to help solve cold cases like this every day.

We asked Det. Goodlet if that could be the next step in this case.

“I spoke to BCI just last week to try to get some suggestions. We’re talking over, where do we go? You know, how do we get the funding? Who do we go with, things like that,” Goodlet said.

He believes whoever dumped this Jane Doe and set her on fire knew her well.

“Maybe they figured that they’re going to figure out who she is, they’re going to figure out who, who I am, that type of thing, so I’ve got to make sure they don’t figure out who she is,” he said.

I-75 connects with a few highways in Toledo, including I-90, so this Jane Doe really may have been from anywhere.

We learned local investigators have looked at her case to see if there’s a connection to the Cleveland area, but they did not make a match.

There is still hope Toledo’s Jane Doe will get her name back one day.

She may be one of about a dozen unidentified remains cases of children in Ohio.

If you know who this Jane Doe was, call Toledo Police at their detective bureau, 419-245-3142.

You can read more about her case on NamUs here.

