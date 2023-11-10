Vape store owner speaks out after fourth robbery this year

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The owner of a vape store in Colerain Township said they’ve had enough of thieves targeting her store.

The owner, who asked to not be identified, said their business, Studio Vapes, has been robbed four times this year. The latest robbery happened on Thursday when four teens grabbed items and ran out the door.

“They started grabbing off the counter and took off,” the owner said. “(They) apparently ran to the back of the building through a hole in the fence and got into a car where, I guess, the driver was waiting and took off.”

Video from a security camera showed the group grabbing items and running out the door. The owner said they probably dropped most of what they stole.

“I think whenever they tried to run back in they dropped most of what they took, so probably not a lot, but still, it’s the principal of it.”

The owner said this isn’t the first time this group has targeted the store, and it’s tiring trying to run a small business without the constant threat of thieves.

“With the economy right now, everybody is struggling,” the owner said. “For someone to just come in and think they can take things, it’s kind of heartbreaking.

The store said its filed a report with the Colerain Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.