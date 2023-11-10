Contests
Vape store owner speaks out after fourth robbery this year

Studio Vapes in Colerain Township has been the frequent target of robbers over the last year....
Studio Vapes in Colerain Township has been the frequent target of robbers over the last year. On Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.(Photo provided)
By Brittany Harry
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The owner of a vape store in Colerain Township said they’ve had enough of thieves targeting her store.

The owner, who asked to not be identified, said their business, Studio Vapes, has been robbed four times this year. The latest robbery happened on Thursday when four teens grabbed items and ran out the door.

“They started grabbing off the counter and took off,” the owner said. “(They) apparently ran to the back of the building through a hole in the fence and got into a car where, I guess, the driver was waiting and took off.”

Video from a security camera showed the group grabbing items and running out the door. The owner said they probably dropped most of what they stole.

“I think whenever they tried to run back in they dropped most of what they took, so probably not a lot, but still, it’s the principal of it.”

The owner said this isn’t the first time this group has targeted the store, and it’s tiring trying to run a small business without the constant threat of thieves.

“With the economy right now, everybody is struggling,” the owner said. “For someone to just come in and think they can take things, it’s kind of heartbreaking.

The store said its filed a report with the Colerain Police Department.

