‘We will not tolerate hate’: Gov. DeWine responds to antisemitism at OSU

Two separate incidents occurred in 24 hours.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS (WXIX) - An investigation is underway at the Ohio State University after two hate crimes occurred on campus in just 24 hours.

According to an alert sent out by campus safety, two unknown men approached a group of Ohio State students at 1840 North High St. around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

The suspects began screaming a derogatory term and assaulted two students while asking if they were Jewish, reports suggest. One of the victims had to be treated at Wexner Medical Center and has since been released.

In addition, OSU’s Hillel Wexner Jewish Center was vandalized on Thursday.

According to the group’s Facebook, security footage caught two people entering the building and vandalizing Israeli flags while also shouting anti-Israel threats.

As of now, it is unknown if anyone has been arrested.

The Hillel group called upon OSU President Peter Mohler to condemn the attack, to which he responded with the following statement.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement after catching wind of the two incidents.

Many protests - on the Jewish and Palestinian sides - have broken out across the state, country and world since the Israel-Hamas War began.

A state-wide rally will be held on Nov. 12, demanding a ceasefire from Israel and to end “the U.S. funded genocide in Gaza,” according to OSU’s Students for Justice in Palestine.

Student organizations at the University of Cincinnati and Miami University held a rally on Thursday.

