‘We will not tolerate hate’: Gov. DeWine responds to antisemitism at OSU

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - An investigation is underway at the Ohio State University after two hate crimes occurred on campus in just 24 hours.

According to an alert sent out by campus safety, two unknown men approached a group of Ohio State students at 1840 North High St. around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

The suspects began screaming a derogatory term and assaulted two students while asking if they were Jewish, reports suggest. One of the victims had to be treated at Wexner Medical Center and has since been released.

In addition, OSU’s Hillel Wexner Jewish Center was vandalized on Thursday.

According to the group’s Facebook, security footage caught two people entering the building and vandalizing Israeli flags while also shouting anti-Israel threats.

As of now, it is unknown if anyone has been arrested.

The Hillel group called upon OSU President Peter Mohler to condemn the attack, to which he responded with the following statement.

I want to be direct and clear – @OhioState has no tolerance for acts of hatred or violence and will pursue all action possible against anyone committing hate crimes on or near our campus.https://t.co/bn8Z7OMwMC — Peter Mohler (@OhioStatePres) November 10, 2023

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement after catching wind of the two incidents.

[...] We will not tolerate hate and violence on our college campuses or anywhere in Ohio. These are despicable acts, and as Governor, I will ensure that the State continues our efforts to protect all Ohio students. I have instructed the Ohio State Highway Patrol to coordinate with the Ohio State University Police Department and the Columbus Police Division of Police to provide extra patrols for the area around the OSU campus. These patrols will begin immediately and will assist in ensuring the students and public in and around the university area are safe.

Many protests - on the Jewish and Palestinian sides - have broken out across the state, country and world since the Israel-Hamas War began.

A state-wide rally will be held on Nov. 12, demanding a ceasefire from Israel and to end “the U.S. funded genocide in Gaza,” according to OSU’s Students for Justice in Palestine.

Student organizations at the University of Cincinnati and Miami University held a rally on Thursday.

