Blue Ash Rec Center hosts largest Veterans Day ceremony

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The largest Veterans Day Ceremony in Southwest Ohio occurred Saturday in Blue Ash at the Recreation Center.

The event featured a memorial ceremony, tolling of bells, patriotic music from the Ohio Military Band, and a keynote speaker by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

“I often blush when somebody says thank you for your service, and I appreciate the gratitude, but I’m always inclined to say thanks for allowing me to serve,” LaRose said.

Edwin H. Greene Intermediate School students read patriotic essays and participated in a touching wreath-laying ceremony.

LaRose also spoke to the Blue Star families there.

“These loved ones, the mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters of our service members that sacrifice every bit as much, they work a lot, they pray a lot,” LaRose said.

LaRose says he believes that Veterans Day is about showing appreciation to those who have served and instilling patriotism in future generations.

“Patriotism is a virtue, but it’s not one that’s passed down in the bloodstream. We have to teach it to each generation, and this country is worth serving. It’s worth defending.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.