Chilly and Sunny Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday morning for Veterans Day will be chilly with low temperatures in the low 30s and even a few upper 20s along with frosty conditions. If you’re heading out to the DAV 5K at The Banks, wear the layers and grab the shades! Afternoon temperatures will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s despite the sunshine.

Clouds move in briefly overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, but will decrease and become sunny by Sunday midday. With the Bengals back in town for a 1 p.m. game, tailgaters will need to have layers with temperatures before the game in the mid 40s. During the game, we’ll have sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

Most of next week will be dry with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds increase Thursday with isolated rain chances Thursday night going into the end of next week.

Beyond the extended forecast, temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal with above normal precipitation for the middle and latter half of the month of November. This means that Thanksgiving Week could have some passing showers along with mild conditions. Stay tuned as we get closer towards the holiday travel time!

