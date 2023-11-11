K-9 dies, officers hospitalized after crash in City of Franklin, troopers say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A K-9 died after a crash involving a police cruiser occurred in the City of Franklin Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred on South River Street near West 7th Street around 10:40 a.m.

Two Franklin police officers and their K-9 were patrolling in a marked patrol cruiser heading southwest on South River Street near W. 7th when a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by 21-year-old Michael T. Sims hit the cruiser. Sims was traveling the wrong way on South River Street at a high speed when the accident occurred, troopers said.

Troopers say Sims then traveled off the road and hit a tree before coming to a final rest.

As a result of the crash, the K-9, Fury, was taken to MedVet, where he later died, troopers said.

OSP says the two officers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Kettering Health.

Sims also has minor injuries and was taken to Atrium Hospital, troopers said.

OSP says once Sims is released from the hospital, he will be arrested and booked in the Warren County jail.

Troopers say he will face charges of felonious assault of a police officer and felonious assault of a police dog. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

