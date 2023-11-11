With Cincinnati PD District Five closure, opinions vary on crime impact

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Theo Williams moved to College Hill when he was a teenager. He’s seen the neighborhood grow over that time period.

He’s now worried that could come to a halt after the city announced the closure of Cincinnati Police Department’s District Five. The department will now have four districts, and College Hill will no longer have a police HQ in its neighborhood.

“District Five moved in and it became a nice, safe place to walk around. A lot of businesses moved into the community,” Williams said. “The police being here brings a presence of authority in the area. So once they leave, criminals will come back out and I’m sure that they will thrive.”

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge said services in the neighborhood won’t suffer despite the closure. Some residents are holding out that the city will revisit the decision and keep District Five around.

Scotty Johnson, the chairperson for the Cincinnati Law and Governance Committee, said the city is conducting a 90-day review after the district closes to ensure response times are holding up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.