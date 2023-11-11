Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

With Cincinnati PD District Five closure, opinions vary on crime impact

Dan Hils says says FOP members are against the city’s decision to dissolve District Five,...
Dan Hils says says FOP members are against the city’s decision to dissolve District Five, adding that recent attacks against officers reveal dangers to having fewer districts.(WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Theo Williams moved to College Hill when he was a teenager. He’s seen the neighborhood grow over that time period.

He’s now worried that could come to a halt after the city announced the closure of Cincinnati Police Department’s District Five. The department will now have four districts, and College Hill will no longer have a police HQ in its neighborhood.

“District Five moved in and it became a nice, safe place to walk around. A lot of businesses moved into the community,” Williams said. “The police being here brings a presence of authority in the area. So once they leave, criminals will come back out and I’m sure that they will thrive.”

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge said services in the neighborhood won’t suffer despite the closure. Some residents are holding out that the city will revisit the decision and keep District Five around.

Scotty Johnson, the chairperson for the Cincinnati Law and Governance Committee, said the city is conducting a 90-day review after the district closes to ensure response times are holding up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hathaway’s Diner has closed its doors for good after nearly 70 years in downtown Cincinnati.
Downtown Cincinnati diner closes after nearly 70 years
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
One driver is dead and another is hurt in a head-on crash in southern Ohio, according to the...
Driver killed, another hospitalized in head-on crash
Family of pedestrian killed on I-75 say he had just left hospital
Police are investigating after shots were fired outside Jefferson Social at The Banks in...
Shots fired outside restaurant at The Banks

Latest News

SWAT responds to Milford home after Suicide Hotline call
SWAT dispatched to Milford after Suicide Hotline call
On Friday, a Tri-State school honored veterans in a creative and educational way.
Tri-State school honors veteran family members of students
SWAT responds to Milford home after Suicide Hotline call
SWAT, multiple agencies called to Milford home after Suicide Hotline call
The Fairfield Police Department said their call log states the man was cited for disorderly...
Naked man ‘frolicking’ in leaves prompts Fairfield residents to call 911