Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Colerain Township fire displaces 9, dog dies from smoke inhalation

The Hamilton County Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.
The Hamilton County Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.(WECT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A fire that broke out in a residence in the Pleasant Run area of Colerain left a family of nine displaced Sunday.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., ten fire units responded to a neighbor’s report that smoke was coming from an attached garage in the 2900 block of Spruceway Drive, according to M. Allen Walls, Chief of Department with the Colerain Township Department of Fire & EMS.

Firefighters at the scene said they found a working fire that had spread into the home. According to the fire department, the five adults and four children who lived there were not inside the home at the time.

The fire department said that after attacking the fire from inside the home, firefighters later found a Honda CR-V, and a young dog inside the garage that had already died from smoke inhalation.

Officials said that the fire spread into an adjacent bedroom and the roof and gable of the home. An initial investigation of the home damage is believed to be at least $70,000, the fire department said.

The chief said that smoke detectors were present and activated.

The family was placed in temporary housing through the assistance of The Red Cross, according to the fire department.

Forest Park and Fairfield units also assisted the Colerain Fire Department at the scene.

The Hamilton County Fire Department is investigating what caused the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tri-County Mall opened in 1960 amid a wave of suburbanization. By the mid-'90s, an...
Shopping Malls in the Tri-State: Where plans stand for once major attractions
A K-9 died after a crash occurred in the City of Franklin Saturday morning, according to Ohio...
K-9 dies, officers hospitalized after crash in City of Franklin, troopers say
File photo of American flag
LIST: Free meals, discounts and other goodies honoring veterans

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receive Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter...
Ja’Marr Chase active for Sunday’s game against the Texans
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Watch: Joe Burrow wears his dad’s jersey to game against Houston Texans
Celebrate Thanksgiving with beer can turkey
Celebrate Thanksgiving with beer can turkey
Fans begin tailgating at Longworth Hall for the Bengals v. Texans game
Fans begin tailgating at Longworth Hall for the Bengals v. Texans game