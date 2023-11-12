Contests
Holiday at the Farm returns to Winton Woods

Holidays at the Farm returns to Parky's Farm in Winton Woods.
Holidays at the Farm returns to Parky's Farm in Winton Woods.(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County are celebrating at Parky’s Farm where they are gearing up for Holiday on the Farm.

For the second year in a row, the farm will transform into a magical escape from the rush of the holiday season.

There’s hayrides, holiday movies, vendors with holiday treats and so much more to enjoy.

Holiday on the Farm runs from Nov. 24 through Dec, 30. You can check out pricing on their greatparks.org.

FOX19′s Catherine Bodak gives us a sneak peek at what to expect when you go.

Holiday Farm returns to Winton Woods

