Holiday at the Farm returns to Winton Woods

HAMILTON COUNTY (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County are celebrating at Parky’s Farm where they are gearing up for Holiday on the Farm.

For the second year in a row, the farm will transform into a magical escape from the rush of the holiday season.

There’s hayrides, holiday movies, vendors with holiday treats and so much more to enjoy.

Holiday on the Farm runs from Nov. 24 through Dec, 30. You can check out pricing on their greatparks.org.

FOX19′s Catherine Bodak gives us a sneak peek at what to expect when you go.

Holiday Farm returns to Winton Woods

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.