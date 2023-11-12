Contests
Ja’Marr Chase active for Sunday’s game against the Texans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receive Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals Wide Reciever Ja’Marr Chase is expected to play Sunday against the Texans, according to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was initially reported that Chase had a chance to play Sunday.

The Bengals star wide receiver has been dealing with a back injury he suffered during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Chase had an MRI, which showed just a bruise and no structural damage, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Wide Receiver Tee Higgins and Defensive End Sam Hubbard are still inactive for Sunday’s game.

The Bengals and Texans kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

