Ja’Marr Chase active for Sunday’s game against the Texans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals Wide Reciever Ja’Marr Chase is expected to play Sunday against the Texans, according to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ja’Marr Chase is active and will play today. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 12, 2023

It was initially reported that Chase had a chance to play Sunday.

The Bengals star wide receiver has been dealing with a back injury he suffered during Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Chase had an MRI, which showed just a bruise and no structural damage, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Wide Receiver Tee Higgins and Defensive End Sam Hubbard are still inactive for Sunday’s game.

The Bengals and Texans kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

