Police: Pedestrian struck in Colerain Township
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A woman is hurt after a vehicle struck her in Colerain Township Saturday evening.
Colerain Township Police responded to the 2900 block of W. Galbraith Road in front of the Youth Academy Daycare & Pre-School just after 6 p.m., according to police at the scene.
Police said the woman was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene, police confirmed.
Officers say they are still investigating the accident.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.