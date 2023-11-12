Police: Pedestrian struck in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A woman is hurt after a vehicle struck her in Colerain Township Saturday evening.

Colerain Township Police responded to the 2900 block of W. Galbraith Road in front of the Youth Academy Daycare & Pre-School just after 6 p.m., according to police at the scene.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, police confirmed.

Officers say they are still investigating the accident.

