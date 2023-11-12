Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom commemorates 5th anniversary with special beer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A popular taproom in Over-the-Rhine celebrates five years in business this weekend by tapping multiple batches of one of their “extreme beers.”

To mark their milestone, Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom is tapping its 13th edition of Utopias 2023, which is only tapped every two years.

Utopias is a beer that you don’t find often. In fact, the Cincinnati Taproom is one of only two places in America that will offer this limited-edition brew on tap.

Samuel Adams’ spokespeople describe it as having a ruby black color that suggests a vintage Port, with an alcohol level that is comparative with that of a fine Cognac.

“And for those who don’t know about the beer, it’s one of the strongest beers in the world - typically about 28 percent A.B.V. - we’ve been brewing it for almost twenty years,” McEly says.

The local beer community has a deep connection to Samuel Adams beer since its brewer and founder, Jim Koch, is from Cincinnati.

“It’s been a wild five years honestly, a lot of ups and downs, but honestly we’ve been super proud to be a part of this community and super happy to celebrate five years of being in the beer community here,” said Keith McEly, General Manager at Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom.

McEly adds that the taproom also promotes other Cincinnati businesses.

“We try to share the love to local vendors and support them when we can,” McEly said. “Even simple things like our sausage we have here and brats... we get LK Sausage from Findlay Market so we just try to keep that as local as we can.”

Now that five years have passed, McEly looks forward to many more years serving the community.

“We’re just excited for another five and another five after that.... Sam Adams has invested in the community long-term and we’ve been excited to see the production of the brewery across the street as well,” he says.

The taproom’s anniversary celebration continues through Sunday and features live music, raffles and vintage pours of Utopia.

“We have double barrel Utopias which is an Imperial stout that was aged in Utopias barrels and then brown sugar bourbon barrels,” McEly explains. “From there, we have bottles and drafts available of that all weekend long.”

To learn more about this year’s edition of Utopias, visit samueladams.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.