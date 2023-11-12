Sunny and Seasonal Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This afternoon, expect sunny skies and seasonal temperatures and a high in the mid 50s. With the Bengals back in town for a 1 p.m. game, tailgaters will need to have layers with temperatures before the game in the mid 40s. During the game, we’ll have sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

Most of next week will be dry with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds increase Thursday with isolated rain chances Thursday night going into the end of next week.

Beyond the extended forecast, temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal with above normal precipitation for the middle and latter half of the month of November. This means that Thanksgiving Week could have some passing showers along with mild conditions. Stay tuned as we get closer towards the holiday travel time!

