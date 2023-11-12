Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Virginia State University officer critically wounded in shooting near campus, officials say

A police officer is fighting for their life after being shot near campus.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia State University police officer was shot early Sunday morning near campus, WWBT reports.

Police say the incident happened just after 1:30 am in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street.

An officer was in the process of investigating an on-campus disturbance when they were shot. The officer, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer. Police are now searching for the suspect involved.

The VSU campus remains on lockdown as a precaution.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tri-County Mall opened in 1960 amid a wave of suburbanization. By the mid-'90s, an...
Shopping Malls in the Tri-State: Where plans stand for once major attractions
File photo of American flag
LIST: Free meals, discounts and other goodies honoring veterans
A K-9 died after a crash occurred in the City of Franklin Saturday morning, according to Ohio...
K-9 dies, officers hospitalized after crash in City of Franklin, troopers say

Latest News

FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital as Netanyahu dismisses calls for a cease-fire
Fans begin tailgating at Longworth Hall for the Bengals v. Texans game
Fans begin tailgating at Longworth Hall for the Bengals v. Texans game
A police officer is fighting for their life after being shot near campus.
VSU police officer injured in shooting near campus
A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Oklahoma